Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

TGE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.