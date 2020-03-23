TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

FTI stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

