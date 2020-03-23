Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News articles about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ analysis:

Shares of TEVA opened at $7.27 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Edward Jones cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at $268,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

