TheStreet Downgrades American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 277,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,194,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

