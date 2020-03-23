TheStreet Downgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LADR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE:LADR opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $539.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 51.60, a current ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 62.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

