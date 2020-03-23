TheStreet Lowers Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DKS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.15.

DKS stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

