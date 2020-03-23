TheStreet Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

