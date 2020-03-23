Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,509 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $25.88 on Monday. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

