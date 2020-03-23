Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 37,317 Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,983,000 after buying an additional 404,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,455.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 361,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 113,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 84,309 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

