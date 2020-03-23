Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Timken worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,323,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 3,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,995 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 281.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 282,646 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,177,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Timken by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 in the last ninety days. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.