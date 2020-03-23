TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce sales of $429.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.18 million and the lowest is $429.00 million. TTEC reported sales of $394.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 69.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TTEC by 39.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TTEC by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.