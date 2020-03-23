Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report sales of $66.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $77.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $254.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $255.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $267.20 million, with estimates ranging from $266.00 million to $268.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twin Disc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Twin Disc by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

