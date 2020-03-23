Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,050,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,082,854.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,800. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYME opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.54. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

