UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €62.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.41 ($130.71).

CON opened at €57.36 ($66.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €78.68 ($91.49) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a PE ratio of -9.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is €95.55 and its 200 day moving average is €112.50.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

