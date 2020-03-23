Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Position Lessened by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,463,000 after buying an additional 460,700 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $7,398,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 28.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 411,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,277,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 205,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

