UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.328 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR’s previous final dividend of $0.30.

Shares of UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR stock opened at A$5.00 ($3.55) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is A$10.45. UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$5.99 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of A$12.41 ($8.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.89, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 93 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

