Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.20. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 201.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

