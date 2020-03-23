Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.55.

NYSE:MTN opened at $145.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.63 and a 200 day moving average of $232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

