ValuEngine Upgrades Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mamamancini’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

MMMB stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.69. Mamamancini’s has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.