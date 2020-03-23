ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

