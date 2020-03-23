Wedbush Comments on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Gilford Securities started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30).

In related news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.