Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weidai Ltd. provides lending services. The Company offers micro-lending, automobile finance, short term loans and credit cards services. Weidai Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Weidai stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. Weidai has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.15 million during the quarter. Weidai had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weidai will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

