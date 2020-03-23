Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $80.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,764,000 after buying an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,890 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.