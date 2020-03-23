Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & Tremont Mortgage Trust (NYSE:TRMT) Head to Head Analysis

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Welltower 1 6 5 1 2.46

Tremont Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.48%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $78.64, suggesting a potential upside of 85.38%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Welltower.

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.8%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Welltower pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 1.52 $4.84 million N/A N/A Welltower $5.12 billion 3.40 $1.23 billion $4.16 10.20

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 48.88% 6.07% 2.07% Welltower 24.07% 8.07% 4.05%

Volatility & Risk

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Welltower beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

