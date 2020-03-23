Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,422 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.02.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

