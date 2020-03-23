Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Western New England Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WNEB opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $190.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

