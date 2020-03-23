Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 9th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.