William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Criteo in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $7.00 on Monday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $12,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 118,413 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 161,905 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

