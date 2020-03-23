William Sally Sells 631 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXST stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.