Winnebago Industries (WGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WGO opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $690.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

