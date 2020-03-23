X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X Financial is a technology-driven personal finance company primarily in China. It focused on serving underserved prime borrowers and mass affluent investors, according to the Oliver Wyman Report. X Financial is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get X Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of XYF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYF. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in X Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X Financial (XYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.