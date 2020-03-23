Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

YMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $140,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 68,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 78,763 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 228,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

