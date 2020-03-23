Yunji (YJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YJ opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Yunji has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Several analysts have commented on YJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

