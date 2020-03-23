Z Energy (ASX:ZEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Z Energy Ltd (ASX:ZEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.01 ($2.13) and last traded at A$2.82 ($2.00), with a volume of 121479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.38 ($2.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.68.

About Z Energy (ASX:ZEL)

Z Energy Limited sells transport fuel in New Zealand. It supplies fuel to retail customers, as well as commercial customers, such as airlines, trucking companies, mines, shipping companies, and vehicle fleet operators, as well as supplies bitumen to roading contractors. The company also offers Z card and Star card services for businesses to buy fuels.

