Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post sales of $85.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.20 million. Harmonic reported sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $413.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $419.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $455.70 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $473.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 747,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $507.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75, a PEG ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.03. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

