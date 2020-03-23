Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $56.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.40 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $57.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $224.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.90 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.97 million, with estimates ranging from $218.50 million to $237.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,849.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,388,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,292,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,130,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,207,000 after buying an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 327,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 148,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

