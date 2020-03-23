Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $309.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.28 million and the lowest is $293.17 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $303.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

