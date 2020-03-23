Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million.

MCHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MCHX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.65. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 55,981 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,300 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $38,213.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,168,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Marchex by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Marchex by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

