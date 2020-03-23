Zacks: Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the nine analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Cheniere Energy Partners’ rating score has improved by 19.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $41.56 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.66 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cheniere Energy Partners an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

