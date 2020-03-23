Zacks: Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given $14.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Grid Dynamics an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

GDYN stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.