Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to “Buy”

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. Quidel has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $100.42.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,511,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4,564.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 221,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

