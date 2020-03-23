Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) to Buy

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trovagene is a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutics company, taking a precision cancer medicine approach to develop drugs that target mitosis (cell division) to treat various types of cancer, including leukemias, lymphomas and solid tumors. Trovagene has intellectual property and proprietary technology that enables the Company to analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and clinically actionable markers to identify patients most likely to respond to specific cancer therapies. Trovagene plans to continue to vertically integrate its tumor genomics technology with the development of targeted cancer therapeutics. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of TROV stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. TrovaGene has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.14. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a negative net margin of 3,688.31%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrovaGene will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TrovaGene by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in TrovaGene by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrovaGene in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in TrovaGene by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

