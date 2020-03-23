Zacks: Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jianpu Technology’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ FINV opened at $1.42 on Friday. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

About Jianpu Technology

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

