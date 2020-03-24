$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. eHealth reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.97 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of EHTH opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. eHealth has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.77.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

