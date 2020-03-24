17,783 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

TDY opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.71. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

