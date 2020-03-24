278,284 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Crowdstrike as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at $2,256,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 90.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 424.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 965.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475 over the last three months.

