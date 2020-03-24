3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.83, 100,873 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,988,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.