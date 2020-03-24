$73.75 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $73.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the lowest is $72.80 million. International Money Express reported sales of $68.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $346.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $347.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen cut International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $304.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 401,900 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 332,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

