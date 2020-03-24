Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

AIH opened at $8.05 on Monday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

