AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get AJINOMOTO INC/ADR alerts:

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.